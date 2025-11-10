TECOM and Headquarters Battalion’s 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball

Service members, families, and friends gather for the Training and Education Command’s and Headquarters Battalion’s 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball at the Crystal Gateway Marriott Hotel, Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 1st, 2025. The Marine Corps birthday ceremony honors the history, legacy, and traditions passed down from generations of Marines since the founding of the Marine Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)
