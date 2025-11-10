Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TECOM and Headquarters Battalion’s 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2025

    Video by Cpl. Keahi Sooman-Stanton 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    Service members, families, and friends gather for the Training and Education Command’s and Headquarters Battalion’s 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball at the Crystal Gateway Marriott Hotel, Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 1st, 2025. The Marine Corps birthday ceremony honors the history, legacy, and traditions passed down from generations of Marines since the founding of the Marine Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.12.2025 11:27
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    quantico
    250th
    HQ
    TECOM
    USMC
    ball

