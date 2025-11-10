Coast Guard announces new Robotics Mission Specialist rating

U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Kevin Lunday, Acting Commandant of the Coast Guard, and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Phillip Waldron announce the new Robotics Mission Specialist (RMS) rating at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., Nov. 12, 2025. The RMS rate will comprise enlisted robotics and autonomous system (RAS) operators, maintainers and innovators. Coast Guard RAS encompasses, but is not limited to, aerial and submersible drones, as well as unmanned surface and ground vehicles. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)
