    Coast Guard announces new Robotics Mission Specialist rating

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Kevin Lunday, Acting Commandant of the Coast Guard, and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Phillip Waldron announce the new Robotics Mission Specialist (RMS) rating at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., Nov. 12, 2025. The RMS rate will comprise enlisted robotics and autonomous system (RAS) operators, maintainers and innovators. Coast Guard RAS encompasses, but is not limited to, aerial and submersible drones, as well as unmanned surface and ground vehicles. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.12.2025 10:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 986165
    VIRIN: 251112-G-JO805-1001
    Filename: DOD_111374032
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    unmanned
    drones
    RMS
    CoastGuardNewsWire
    Robotics Autonomous Systems
    Robotics Mission Specialist

