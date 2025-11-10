Coast Guard announces new Robotics Mission Specialist rating

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986165" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Kevin Lunday, Acting Commandant of the Coast Guard, and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Phillip Waldron announce the new Robotics Mission Specialist (RMS) rating at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., Nov. 12, 2025. The RMS rate will comprise enlisted robotics and autonomous system (RAS) operators, maintainers and innovators. Coast Guard RAS encompasses, but is not limited to, aerial and submersible drones, as well as unmanned surface and ground vehicles. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)