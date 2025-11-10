Children with Crossroads Elementary School participate in the Military Youth Football Clinic hosted by the Washington Commanders on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 29, 2025. The Military Youth Football Clinic is a program designed to build the tools needed for flag football while also instilling skills such as focus, dicipline and teamwork. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2025 09:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986147
|VIRIN:
|251029-M-IY782-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111373924
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Washington Commanders Military Youth Football Clinic, by LCpl Ethan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
