Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Washington Commanders Military Youth Football Clinic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    Children with Crossroads Elementary School participate in the Military Youth Football Clinic hosted by the Washington Commanders on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 29, 2025. The Military Youth Football Clinic is a program designed to build the tools needed for flag football while also instilling skills such as focus, dicipline and teamwork. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.12.2025 09:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986147
    VIRIN: 251029-M-IY782-1002
    Filename: DOD_111373924
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Commanders Military Youth Football Clinic, by LCpl Ethan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Washington Commanders, Football, Training, Quantico, Youth,

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download