2CR Expert Soldier, Infantryman, and Field Medical Badge Interviews

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Moreno and Spc. Jacob Pelle, assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, discusses train-up for the upcoming Expert Soldier, Infantryman, and Field Medical Badge's (E3B) testing at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany Nov. 7, 2025. E3B consists of various physical and mental tasks such as the expert fitness assessment, day and night land navigation, weapons qualification, medical and patrol procedures and culminating with a 12-mile ruck march. Soldiers will test their tactical proficiency, communication and overall cohesion. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Ariana Smith)