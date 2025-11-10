President Donald J. Trump departed Gimhae Air Base, Busan, South Korea, on October 30, 2025, following a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2025 23:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|986127
|VIRIN:
|251030-A-DG372-1403
|Filename:
|DOD_111373689
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. President Donald Trump Departs South Korea, by SSG Andrew Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.