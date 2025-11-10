Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MEU(SOC) | CH-47 Refueling Aboard the USS San Antonio

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    11.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brett Norman 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    CARIBBEAN SEA - A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter with 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, refuels aboard the San Antonio Class Amphibious Transport Dock Ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), in support of foreign assistance to Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa, while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Nov. 8, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Marine Corps video)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2025
    Date Posted: 11.11.2025 22:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986122
    VIRIN: 251108-M-QB913-1002
    Filename: DOD_111373639
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA

    Jamaica
    Foreign Assistance
    22nd MEU(SOC)
    IWO ARG-22ND MEU(SOC)
    CaribOps
    Hurricane Melissa

