22nd MEU(SOC) | CH-47 Refueling Aboard the USS San Antonio

CARIBBEAN SEA - A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter with 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, refuels aboard the San Antonio Class Amphibious Transport Dock Ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), in support of foreign assistance to Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa, while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Nov. 8, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Marine Corps video)