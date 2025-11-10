Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norwegian Foot March

    LATVIA

    11.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Nathan Morse 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S., Latvian, Canadian, and Spanish Soldiers compete in the Norwegian Foot March (NFM) Oct. 31, 2025, on Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia. The NFM is a challenging physical event that requires participants to complete an 18.6 mile ruck march while carrying roughly 25 pounds of gear. Soldiers from different NATO nations compete together in this event to build cohesion and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nathan Morse)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 11.12.2025 04:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: LV

    VCORPS
    7thMPAD
    StrongerTogether
    NorwegianFootMarch

