U.S., Latvian, Canadian, and Spanish Soldiers compete in the Norwegian Foot March (NFM) Oct. 31, 2025, on Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia. The NFM is a challenging physical event that requires participants to complete an 18.6 mile ruck march while carrying roughly 25 pounds of gear. Soldiers from different NATO nations compete together in this event to build cohesion and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nathan Morse)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2025 04:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986110
|VIRIN:
|251111-A-YK151-4857
|Filename:
|DOD_111373225
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|LV
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
