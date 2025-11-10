Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MEU(SOC) | Joint Task Force – Bravo Delivers Food and Water

    JAMAICA

    11.05.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brett Norman 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army soldiers with 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, deliver food and water to areas affected by Hurricane Melissa, in Treasure Beach, Jamaica, Nov. 5, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Marine Corps video)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.11.2025 09:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986104
    VIRIN: 251105-M-QB913-1001
    Filename: DOD_111373126
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: JM

    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    Jamaica
    Foreign Assistance
    CaribOps
    IWO ARG - 22 MEU (SOC)
    Hurricane Melissa

