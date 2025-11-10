U.S. Army soldiers with 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, deliver food and water to areas affected by Hurricane Melissa, in Treasure Beach, Jamaica, Nov. 5, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2025 09:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986104
|VIRIN:
|251105-M-QB913-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111373126
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|JM
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | Joint Task Force – Bravo Delivers Food and Water, by SSgt Brett Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.