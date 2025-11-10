Marines take Army’s ISV Operator Course for use on southern border (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB) attend an Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) Operator Course at Fort Bliss, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025. This certification allows Marines to operate the Army ISV vehicle during operations along the southern border. JTF-SB executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Darius Wilson)