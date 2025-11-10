Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines take Army’s ISV Operator Course for use on southern border (B-Roll)

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. Darius Wilson 

    DoD Southern Border 2025

    U.S. Marines assigned to Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB) attend an Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) Operator Course at Fort Bliss, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025. This certification allows Marines to operate the Army ISV vehicle during operations along the southern border. JTF-SB executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Darius Wilson)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.10.2025 20:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986099
    VIRIN: 251030-A-AE800-2960
    Filename: DOD_111373002
    Length: 00:07:03
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines take Army’s ISV Operator Course for use on southern border (B-Roll), by SGT Darius Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    ISV
    Infantry Squad Vehicle
    DoDSWB
    Marine Corps
    Southern Border 2025

