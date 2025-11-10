U.S. Marines assigned to Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB) attend an Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) Operator Course at Fort Bliss, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025. This certification allows Marines to operate the Army ISV vehicle during operations along the southern border. JTF-SB executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Darius Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2025 20:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986099
|VIRIN:
|251030-A-AE800-2960
|Filename:
|DOD_111373002
|Length:
|00:07:03
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Marines take Army’s ISV Operator Course for use on southern border (B-Roll), by SGT Darius Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
