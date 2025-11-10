U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Live Fire and Medical Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from the 824th Base Security Squadron conduct live fire security operations training alongside members from Servicio Nacional de Fronteras at Cerro Tigre range, Panama, Nov. 7, 2025. The Joint Security Cooperation Group- Panama works shoulder-to-shoulder with Panamanian security institutions to increase interoperability and strengthen the partnership between the U.S. and Panama. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)