U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jamian Carrasuillo, Security Forces, 824th Base Security Squadron and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras Lt. James Mendoza give interviews at Cerro Tigre range, Panama, Nov. 7, 2025. The Joint Security Cooperation Group- Panama works shoulder-to-shoulder with Panamanian security institutions to increase interoperability and strengthen the partnership between the U.S. and Panama. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2025 10:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|986092
|VIRIN:
|251107-A-UJ512-9066
|Filename:
|DOD_111372752
|Length:
|00:10:40
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Live Fire and Medical Training A-roll, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.