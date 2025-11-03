Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Live Fire and Medical Training A-roll

    PANAMA

    11.07.2025

    Video by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jamian Carrasuillo, Security Forces, 824th Base Security Squadron and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras Lt. James Mendoza give interviews at Cerro Tigre range, Panama, Nov. 7, 2025. The Joint Security Cooperation Group- Panama works shoulder-to-shoulder with Panamanian security institutions to increase interoperability and strengthen the partnership between the U.S. and Panama. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.10.2025 10:30
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 986092
    VIRIN: 251107-A-UJ512-9066
    Filename: DOD_111372752
    Length: 00:10:40
    Location: PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Live Fire and Medical Training A-roll, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFSOUTH
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P

