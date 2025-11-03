Air University Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Andrea Tullos relinquishes command of Air University to Lt. Gen. Daniel H. Tulley at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, on Nov., 7, 2025. As the commander and president of Air University, Tulley will provide full spectrum education, research and outreach at every level through professional military education, professional continuing education, and academic degree granting. He will lead the intellectual and leadership-development center of the U.S. Air Force, graduating more than 50,000 resident and 120,000 non-resident officers, enlisted and civilian personnel each year. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
