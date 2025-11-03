Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air University Change of Command Ceremony

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Andrea Tullos relinquishes command of Air University to Lt. Gen. Daniel H. Tulley at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, on Nov., 7, 2025.  As the commander and president of Air University, Tulley will provide full spectrum education, research and outreach at every level through professional military education, professional continuing education, and academic degree granting. He will lead the intellectual and leadership-development center of the U.S. Air Force, graduating more than 50,000 resident and 120,000 non-resident officers, enlisted and civilian personnel each year. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.10.2025 09:58
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Maxwell Air Force Base
    AETC
    Air University
    AETC Air University
    change of command

