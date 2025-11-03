Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Training Center Solicitation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    The United States Coast Guard, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, announced a Request for Information (RFI) and market research to identify prospective locations for an additional training center, November 10, 2025. The Coast Guard is conducting market research to identify facilities across the country that can be used to support projected Service growth of up to 15,000 personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.10.2025 09:49
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 986089
    VIRIN: 251101-G-KH296-1001
    Filename: DOD_111372749
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    solicitation
    TRACEN
    training
    U.S. Coast Guard
    USCG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download