New Training Center Solicitation

The United States Coast Guard, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, announced a Request for Information (RFI) and market research to identify prospective locations for an additional training center, November 10, 2025. The Coast Guard is conducting market research to identify facilities across the country that can be used to support projected Service growth of up to 15,000 personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)