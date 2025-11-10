Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Bravo Delivers Food and Water in Jamaica

    JAMAICA

    11.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soldiers with the Jamaican Defence Force, firefighters with Los Angeles County, California, USA-02, Urban Search and Rescue, and a U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), distribute food supplies in Spring Mount, Jamaica, Nov. 7, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Marine Corps video)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.11.2025 09:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986083
    VIRIN: 251107-M-VB488-1001
    Filename: DOD_111372720
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: JM

    TAGS

    Jamaica
    humanitarian assistance
    Hurricane Melissa

