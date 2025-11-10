Joint Task Force-Bravo Delivers Food and Water in Jamaica

U.S. service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soldiers with the Jamaican Defence Force, firefighters with Los Angeles County, California, USA-02, Urban Search and Rescue, and a U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), distribute food supplies in Spring Mount, Jamaica, Nov. 7, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|11.07.2025
|11.11.2025 09:42
|B-Roll
|986083
|251107-M-VB488-1001
|DOD_111372720
|00:01:36
|JM
|3
|3
