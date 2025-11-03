Task Force Forge 250th Marine Corps Birthday Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Colin Graham, the commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 15 (CLB 15), Combat Logistics Regiment 17 (CLR 17), 1st Marine Logistics Group (1st MLG), and Sgt. Maj. Miguel Ballate, the command sergeant major of CLB 15, both assigned to Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB), deliver a Marine Corps birthday message to Marines assigned to Task Force Forge under Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB) in Yuma, Ariz., Nov. 8, 2025. CLB 15 and the Task Force Forge Marines and Sailors are forward deployed operating on the southern border under JTF-SB during the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday. JTF-SB executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mary Torres and Cpl. Noah Martinez)