    Desert Hammer 2025: Highlights

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    944th Fighter Wing

    During an extended Unit Training Assembly held Nov. 6–9, 2025, the 944th Fighter Wing conducted Exercise Desert Hammer 26-1 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The large-force readiness event brought together more than 130 Airmen to complete hands-on training stations focused on expeditionary skills, including integrated defense, chemical defense, convoy operations, land navigation, and Tactical Combat Casualty Care. Despite the ongoing government shutdown, the exercise reinforced the Wing’s ability to maintain mission readiness, teamwork, and resilience under challenging conditions while preparing Airmen to operate effectively in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2025
    Date Posted: 11.09.2025 17:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986079
    VIRIN: 251109-F-FN051-4574
    Filename: DOD_111372653
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Desert Hammer 2025: Highlights, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Reserve Command
    Large Scale Exercise
    Mission Ready Airmen
    Total Force Intigration
    F-35 A Lighting II
    convoy

