Desert Hammer 2025: Highlights

During an extended Unit Training Assembly held Nov. 6–9, 2025, the 944th Fighter Wing conducted Exercise Desert Hammer 26-1 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The large-force readiness event brought together more than 130 Airmen to complete hands-on training stations focused on expeditionary skills, including integrated defense, chemical defense, convoy operations, land navigation, and Tactical Combat Casualty Care. Despite the ongoing government shutdown, the exercise reinforced the Wing’s ability to maintain mission readiness, teamwork, and resilience under challenging conditions while preparing Airmen to operate effectively in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)