During an extended Unit Training Assembly held Nov. 6–9, 2025, the 944th Fighter Wing conducted Exercise Desert Hammer 26-1 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The large-force readiness event brought together more than 130 Airmen to complete hands-on training stations focused on expeditionary skills, including integrated defense, chemical defense, convoy operations, land navigation, and Tactical Combat Casualty Care. Despite the ongoing government shutdown, the exercise reinforced the Wing’s ability to maintain mission readiness, teamwork, and resilience under challenging conditions while preparing Airmen to operate effectively in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken and Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2025 17:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986078
|VIRIN:
|251109-F-XK427-5233
|Filename:
|DOD_111372652
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate, by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.