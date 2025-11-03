U.S. Army Soldiers with the Headquarters Support Company, Army Forces Battalion, Joint Task Force-Bravo conduct a Forward Arming Refueling Point in Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 7, 2025. FARP is a temporary mobile facility used to refuel aircraft while the aircraft is still running engines. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2025 20:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986069
|VIRIN:
|251107-F-YT028-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111372278
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|KINGSTON, JM
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo Conducts FARP, by SSgt Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
