    Joint Task Force-Bravo Conducts FARP

    KINGSTON, JAMAICA

    11.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Headquarters Support Company, Army Forces Battalion, Joint Task Force-Bravo conduct a Forward Arming Refueling Point in Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 7, 2025. FARP is a temporary mobile facility used to refuel aircraft while the aircraft is still running engines. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Merchak)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.08.2025 20:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986069
    VIRIN: 251107-F-YT028-1001
    Filename: DOD_111372278
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: KINGSTON, JM

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo Conducts FARP, by SSgt Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

