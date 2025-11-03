Joint Task Force-Bravo Conducts FARP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with the Headquarters Support Company, Army Forces Battalion, Joint Task Force-Bravo conduct a Forward Arming Refueling Point in Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 7, 2025. FARP is a temporary mobile facility used to refuel aircraft while the aircraft is still running engines. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Merchak)