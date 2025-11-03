Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freedom Flag 25-2 at Kunsan

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    8th Fighter Wing

    The Wolf Pack participated in exercise Freedom Flag 25-2 alognside partners and allies at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 3-7, 2025. FF25-2 provides critical training for Airmen to improve mission execution under high-pressure conditions alongside ROK air force and U.S. Marine Corps counterparts, honing the skills required for peak bilateral performance in both peacetime and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Karissa Dick)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.08.2025 02:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986066
    VIRIN: 251107-F-ST571-3036
    Filename: DOD_111372193
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Flag 25-2 at Kunsan, by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Republic of Korea Air Force
    Freedom Flag

