The Wolf Pack participated in exercise Freedom Flag 25-2 alognside partners and allies at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 3-7, 2025. FF25-2 provides critical training for Airmen to improve mission execution under high-pressure conditions alongside ROK air force and U.S. Marine Corps counterparts, honing the skills required for peak bilateral performance in both peacetime and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Karissa Dick)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2025 02:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986066
|VIRIN:
|251107-F-ST571-3036
|Filename:
|DOD_111372193
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Freedom Flag 25-2 at Kunsan, by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.