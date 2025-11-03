Freedom Flag 25-2 at Kunsan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986066" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Wolf Pack participated in exercise Freedom Flag 25-2 alognside partners and allies at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 3-7, 2025. FF25-2 provides critical training for Airmen to improve mission execution under high-pressure conditions alongside ROK air force and U.S. Marine Corps counterparts, honing the skills required for peak bilateral performance in both peacetime and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Karissa Dick)