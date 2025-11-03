Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MFP Celebrates 250 Years of Service

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Video by Cpl. Conor Ragland 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    This video is a message about past, present, and future Pacific Marines in honor of the 250th Marine Corps Birthday, produced by U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Communication Strategy and Operations on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Nov. 7, 2025. Founded on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every climb and place for 250 years. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Conor Ragland)
    The video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from AdobeStock.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 22:14
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US

    MARFORPAC
    Pacific Marines
    INDOPACOM
    250th Marine Corps Birthday
    USMC250

