    4th Marine Aircraft Wing leadership message for the 250th Marine Corps Birthday

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2025

    Video by Cpl. Isaiah Smith 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Patrick Tiernan, commanding general, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, Sgt. Maj. Joshua Miller, command senior enlisted leader, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, and U.S. Navy Capt. Elmer Riley, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing chaplain, Marine Forces Reserve, deliver a message to the Marines and Sailors of 4th Marine Aircraft Wing in honor of the 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball at the Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Nov. 1, 2025. Their remarks highlight the enduring legacy, values, and unity that define the Marine Corps after 250 years of faithful service to the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaiah Smith and Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera)

    By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:

    "Gregorian Chant" by Jamendo https://stock.adobe.com

    "Orchestral Thrills" by Music Evolution https://stock.adobe.com

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 18:09
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    This work, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing leadership message for the 250th Marine Corps Birthday, by Cpl Isaiah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th MAW
    4th MAW, MARFORRES, USMC 250th Birthday, Marines, Air Wing

