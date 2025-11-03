New Virtual Urgent Care

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986047" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

When you’re not feeling your best, getting care shouldn’t mean waiting in line. The new VIPRR Virtual Urgent Care connects TRICARE beneficiaries with licensed providers from anywhere — home, work, or the barracks. Access same-day virtual appointments for common illnesses, prescriptions, and care guidance without leaving your duty station.



Music title "Monomyth 3_The Things That Bind Us Here" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.