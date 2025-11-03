Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Virtual Urgent Care

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    When you’re not feeling your best, getting care shouldn’t mean waiting in line. The new VIPRR Virtual Urgent Care connects TRICARE beneficiaries with licensed providers from anywhere — home, work, or the barracks. Access same-day virtual appointments for common illnesses, prescriptions, and care guidance without leaving your duty station.

    Music title "Monomyth 3_The Things That Bind Us Here" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 16:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 986047
    VIRIN: 251107-D-JU906-1002
    Filename: DOD_111371991
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    telemedicine
    Urgent Care
    Nurse Advice Line
    virtual health telehealth
    VIPRR clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download