    Secretary of War speaks at the war college

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Department of War         

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is introduced by Deputy Secretary of War Steve Feinberg and speaks at the National War College at Fort McNair, Washington, D.C., Nov. 7, 2025.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 16:06
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:15:05
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of War speaks at the war college, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

