    Veteran's Day Message 2025

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Eugene Silvers 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    This Veterans Day, we honor all who have served. Thank you for your sacrifice and dedication to our country.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 14:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986043
    VIRIN: 251107-F-IT033-1070
    Filename: DOD_111371858
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veteran's Day Message 2025, by MSgt Eugene Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

