Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Veterans Day Salute

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    In honor of Veterans Day, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District recognizes veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces. (USACE video by Mark Rankin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 14:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986041
    VIRIN: 251107-A-BO243-8129
    Filename: DOD_111371807
    Length: 00:05:37
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Veterans Day Salute, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Jacksonville District
    USACE
    Veterans Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download