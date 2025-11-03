America Depends on the Coast Guard Now More Than Ever

As threats grow more complex and the demand for maritime security increases, the American people depend on the U.S. Coast Guard—now more than ever. Become part of Team Coast Guard and visit GoCoastGuard.com (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2025 12:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|986036
|VIRIN:
|250711-G-KH296-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111371651
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
