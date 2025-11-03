America Depends on the Coast Guard Now More Than Ever

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As threats grow more complex and the demand for maritime security increases, the American people depend on the U.S. Coast Guard—now more than ever. Become part of Team Coast Guard and visit GoCoastGuard.com (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)