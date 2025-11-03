Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America Depends on the Coast Guard Now More Than Ever

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    As threats grow more complex and the demand for maritime security increases, the American people depend on the U.S. Coast Guard—now more than ever. Become part of Team Coast Guard and visit GoCoastGuard.com (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 12:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 986036
    VIRIN: 250711-G-KH296-1001
    Filename: DOD_111371651
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    recruiting
    Force Design 2028

