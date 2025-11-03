Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team (MSRT) West provides security during San Francisco Fleet Week

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joel Lavallee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team (MSRT) West patrol waterways in the San Francisco Bay, Oct. 9, 2025. MSRT’s primary mission is to provide specialized maritime law enforcement and counterterrorism capabilities in support of Homeland Security and Defense Readiness operations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joel LaVallee)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 11:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986032
    VIRIN: 251009-G-HA271-6327
    Filename: DOD_111371556
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Fleet Week
    MSRT
    Coast Guard

