CSM Caesar Llanez, Retirement

CSM Caesar Llanez, Director of the Sergeants Major Academy, retires after 29 years of active-duty service on November 7, 2025, at the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence. This video is a tribute to his years in service.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2025 08:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986027
|VIRIN:
|251107-A-QP427-4616
|PIN:
|QP42700
|Filename:
|DOD_111371358
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
