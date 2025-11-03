Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSM Caesar Llanez, Retirement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Maj. Valerie Sturdivant 

    The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence

    CSM Caesar Llanez, Director of the Sergeants Major Academy, retires after 29 years of active-duty service on November 7, 2025, at the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence. This video is a tribute to his years in service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 08:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986027
    VIRIN: 251107-A-QP427-4616
    PIN: QP42700
    Filename: DOD_111371358
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Caesar Llanez, Retirement, by SGM Valerie Sturdivant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download