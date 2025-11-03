Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: I MEF celebrates 250th Marine Corps birthday

    VALLEY CENTER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. Dillon Buck 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force celebrate the Marine Corps birthday during I MEF’s 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball at Harrah’s Resort Southern California in Valley Center, California, Nov. 1, 2025. Founded on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every clime and place for 250 years. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living “Semper Fidelis” or “Always Faithful” to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.06.2025 15:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985995
    VIRIN: 251106-M-VM027-1001
    Filename: DOD_111370603
    Length: 00:08:48
    Location: VALLEY CENTER, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: I MEF celebrates 250th Marine Corps birthday, by Sgt Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    i-mef
    birthday-ball
    marines250
    marines
    usmc
    250th-birthday

