U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force celebrate the Marine Corps birthday during I MEF’s 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball at Harrah’s Resort Southern California in Valley Center, California, Nov. 1, 2025. Founded on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every clime and place for 250 years. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living “Semper Fidelis” or “Always Faithful” to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2025 15:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985995
|VIRIN:
|251106-M-VM027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111370603
|Length:
|00:08:48
|Location:
|VALLEY CENTER, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, B-Roll: I MEF celebrates 250th Marine Corps birthday, by Sgt Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
