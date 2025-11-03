Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250th Navy Chaplain Corps Birthday Message

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Video by John Martinez 

    Communication Directorate             

    Chief of Navy Chaplains, Rear Admiral Gregory N. Todd, Chaplain of the Marine Corps, Rear Admiral Carey H. Cash, and senior enlisted leader of the Chief of Chaplains, Master CHief Petty Officer Peter Butucel talk about the history of the Navy Chaplain Corps in Arlington, Virginia on November 4, 2025. Today, over 1,000 active and reserve component chaplains provide religious ministry to Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen around the world. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez)

    The video contains music and images from a USMC licensed asset from AudioMachine and Adobe Creative Cloud.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 13:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 985993
    VIRIN: 251104-M-PE138-1001
    Filename: DOD_111370536
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    spiritual fitness
    Navy250
    religion
    Chaplains
    prayer

