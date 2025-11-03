250th Navy Chaplain Corps Birthday Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/985993" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief of Navy Chaplains, Rear Admiral Gregory N. Todd, Chaplain of the Marine Corps, Rear Admiral Carey H. Cash, and senior enlisted leader of the Chief of Chaplains, Master CHief Petty Officer Peter Butucel talk about the history of the Navy Chaplain Corps in Arlington, Virginia on November 4, 2025. Today, over 1,000 active and reserve component chaplains provide religious ministry to Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen around the world. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez)



The video contains music and images from a USMC licensed asset from AudioMachine and Adobe Creative Cloud.