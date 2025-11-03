250th Navy Chaplain Corps Birthday Message

Chief of Navy Chaplains, Rear Admiral Gregory N. Todd, Chaplain of the Marine Corps, Rear Admiral Carey H. Cash, and senior enlisted leader of the Chief of Chaplains, Master CHief Petty Officer Peter Butucel talk about the history of the Navy Chaplain Corps in Arlington, Virginia on November 4, 2025. Today, over 1,000 active and reserve component chaplains provide religious ministry to Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen around the world. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez)
The video contains music and images from a USMC licensed asset from AudioMachine and Adobe Creative Cloud.
|11.04.2025
Date Posted: 11.07.2025
Category: Video Productions
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
