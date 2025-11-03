250th Marine Corps Birthday Ceremonial Coin Striking

The United States Mint, in collaboration with the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, celebrated the ceremonial striking of three commemorative coins to be produced in 2025 to honor the U.S. Marine Corps’ 250th birthday at the United States Mint, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 4, 2024. The 37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, attended, stuck a coin, and received a tour of the Mint. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Stanfield and John Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2025 11:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|985980
|VIRIN:
|241204-M-BD822-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111370306
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
