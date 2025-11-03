Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250th Marine Corps Birthday Ceremonial Coin Striking

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. James Stanfield and John Martinez

    Communication Directorate             

    The United States Mint, in collaboration with the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, celebrated the ceremonial striking of three commemorative coins to be produced in 2025 to honor the U.S. Marine Corps’ 250th birthday at the United States Mint, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 4, 2024. The 37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, attended, stuck a coin, and received a tour of the Mint. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Stanfield and John Martinez)

    Date Posted: 11.06.2025
