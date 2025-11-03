Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    555th EFGS conducts F-16 night launch during Operation HIGHMAST (B-Roll)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.27.2025

    Video by Senior Airman DeQuan Simmons 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Julian Pendleton, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, prepares an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft for a night launch during Operation HIGHMAST, Oct. 26, 2025.The operation is part of the routine multi-national UK Carrier Strike Group deployment, which demonstrates the UK and partner nations’ commitment to our allies and partners in the Middle East and Indo-Pacific regions while deterring those who seek to undermine global security. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.06.2025 06:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985974
    VIRIN: 251028-F-YI895-1001
    Filename: DOD_111370105
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, 555th EFGS conducts F-16 night launch during Operation HIGHMAST (B-Roll), by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

