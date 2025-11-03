555th EFGS conducts F-16 night launch during Operation HIGHMAST (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Julian Pendleton, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, prepares an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft for a night launch during Operation HIGHMAST, Oct. 26, 2025.The operation is part of the routine multi-national UK Carrier Strike Group deployment, which demonstrates the UK and partner nations’ commitment to our allies and partners in the Middle East and Indo-Pacific regions while deterring those who seek to undermine global security. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)