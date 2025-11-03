Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Rubio delivers remarks at the C5+1 welcome reception

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2025

    Video by Mark CHURMS 

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary of State Marco A. Rubio hosts Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, Kyrgyz Republic Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, and Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov for the C5+1 welcome reception at the Department of State.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.05.2025 19:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 985957
    VIRIN: 251106-O-NU539-1949
    Filename: DOD_111369826
    Length: 00:17:09
    Location: US

    State Department
    Central Asia
    Christopher Landau
    Senator Risch
    Sergio Gor
    C5+1

