Secretary Rubio delivers remarks at the C5+1 welcome reception

Secretary of State Marco A. Rubio hosts Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, Kyrgyz Republic Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, and Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov for the C5+1 welcome reception at the Department of State.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2025 19:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|985957
|VIRIN:
|251106-O-NU539-1949
|Filename:
|DOD_111369826
|Length:
|00:17:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
