Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New England Patriots – Veterans Day FOX – COL Pabis, LTC MacPhail, 1LT Messier”

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CONCORD, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Video by Sheandra Sterling 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    New England shout out video for Veterans Day and New England Patriots

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.05.2025 14:42
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 985943
    VIRIN: 251104-D-TD390-3713
    Filename: DOD_111369559
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: CONCORD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New England Patriots – Veterans Day FOX – COL Pabis, LTC MacPhail, 1LT Messier”, by Sheandra Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New England Patriots Shout-Out
    NFLPatriots
    shout out
    Patriots
    Veteran's Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download