New England shout out video for Veterans Day and New England Patriots
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2025 14:42
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|985943
|VIRIN:
|251104-D-TD390-3713
|Filename:
|DOD_111369559
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|CONCORD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, New England Patriots – Veterans Day FOX – COL Pabis, LTC MacPhail, 1LT Messier”, by Sheandra Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.