    USMC 250th: Kyle Carpenter

    TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kyle Carpenter, a medal of honor recipient, speaks about the history, sacrifices and spirit that comes with being a Marine at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Triangle, Virginia, Oct. 20, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.05.2025 13:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 985935
    VIRIN: 251020-M-EG001-1001
    Filename: DOD_111369463
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, USMC 250th: Kyle Carpenter, by LCpl Elijua Guel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines250
    USMC
    Medal of Honor

