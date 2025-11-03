USMC 250th: Kyle Carpenter

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kyle Carpenter, a medal of honor recipient, speaks about the history, sacrifices and spirit that comes with being a Marine at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Triangle, Virginia, Oct. 20, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)
|10.20.2025
|11.05.2025 13:23
|Video Productions
|985935
|251020-M-EG001-1001
|DOD_111369463
|00:01:01
|TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA, US
|2
|2
