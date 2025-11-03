Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMC 250th: Dakota Meyer

    UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Medal of Honor Recipient Sgt. Dakota Meyer speaks on the challenges of being a Marine in Arlington, VA, Oct. 15, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)

    The video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from AudioMachine.

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.05.2025 13:23
    Location: US

    Marines250

