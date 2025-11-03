U.S. Marine Corps Medal of Honor Recipient Sgt. Dakota Meyer speaks on the challenges of being a Marine in Arlington, VA, Oct. 15, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)
The video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from AudioMachine.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2025 13:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|985927
|VIRIN:
|251015-M-AO923-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111369412
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USMC 250th: Dakota Meyer, by LCpl Matthew Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.