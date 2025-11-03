NATO tanks practise combined arms fighting in Estonia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Around 1,000 NATO troops took part in exercise Bold Panzer in Estonia, combining infantry and armoured manoeuvres to test their readiness to rapidly respond to a crisis.

Units from Canada, Estonia, France, Latvia, Poland, Slovenia and the United Kingdom participated in the large-scale exercise, designed to strengthen NATO’s ability to respond to any incursion into Estonian territory.

NATO’s forces in Estonia have been under the command of the United Kingdom since 2017 – with the British Army’s Royal Tank Regiment taking the lead in September 2025 – providing troops with experience operating alongside other NATO Allies and in Estonia’s challenging forests and boggy terrain.

Armoured units from Poland, assigned to the NATO multinational brigade in Latvia, travelled north for the exercise.

Footage includes French infantry assaulting an objective, Polish Leopard tanks, British Army Challenger 2 tanks and armoured engineering vehicles. Soundbite from Canadian Army Captain Miles Smith, an officer assigned to the NATO multinational brigade in Latvia participating in exercise Bold Panzer.