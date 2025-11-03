Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Niagara Falls Storage Site Vicinity Property H Prime Proposed Plan Public Meeting

    LEWISTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Video by Andrew Kornacki 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District held a public meeting where Commander LT. COL. Robert Burnham and members of the Special Projects Branch presented a formal opportunity for community, stakeholders and regulators in Lewiston, NY on Oct. 15, 2025. This meeting was a step in the comprehensive environmental response compensation and liability act (CERCLA) process and is focused on public input (U.S. Army video by Joseph Ruszala).

    Location: LEWISTON, NEW YORK, US

    Buffalo District
    Niagara Falls Storage Site
    FUSRAP
    NFSS
    USACE

