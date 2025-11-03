U.S. Army Spc. Ayden Holbert and Pfc. Daniel Tippet with the West Virginia National Guard and assigned to Joint Task Force-D.C., conduct a presence patrol at Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C., Nov. 3, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. safe and beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. ( U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist )
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2025 10:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985915
|VIRIN:
|251103-Z-QM802-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111369228
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, West Virginia National Guard at Dupont Circle, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.