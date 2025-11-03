Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen from the 171st Air Refueling Wing participate in readiness training Oct. 24-25, 2025, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Airmen completed exercises including Shoot, Move, Communicate to maintain operational proficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Natalie Claypoole)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2025 07:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985859
|VIRIN:
|251025-Z-CR206-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111368183
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 171st Air Refueling Wing Readiness Training, by Amn Natalie Claypoole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
