Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250th Navy Anniversary Ball

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    10.14.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    251015-N-CY569-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (October 15, 2025) — CFAY celebrates the Navy's 250th anniversary and holds a ball. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 20:14
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 985846
    VIRIN: 251015-N-CY569-1001
    Filename: DOD_111367892
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250th Navy Anniversary Ball, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download