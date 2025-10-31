U.S. service members from the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, transported approximately 40,000 pounds of food and supplies to date using U.S. Army CH-47 Chinooks assigned to the 1-228th, in Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 1, 2025. Additionally, JTF-Bravo moved Fairfax County, Virginia, firefighters from USA-01, Urban Search and Rescue team for their search and rescue operations to affected parts of Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force Video by Capt. Kaylee Schanda)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2025 17:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985842
|VIRIN:
|251101-F-PK638-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111367690
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|KINGSTON, JM
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, JTF-Bravo transports USAR Team and supplies throughout Jamaica, by Capt. Kaylee Schanda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
