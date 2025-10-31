JTF-Bravo transports USAR Team and supplies throughout Jamaica

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members from the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, transported approximately 40,000 pounds of food and supplies to date using U.S. Army CH-47 Chinooks assigned to the 1-228th, in Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 1, 2025. Additionally, JTF-Bravo moved Fairfax County, Virginia, firefighters from USA-01, Urban Search and Rescue team for their search and rescue operations to affected parts of Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force Video by Capt. Kaylee Schanda)