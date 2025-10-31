Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-Bravo transports USAR Team and supplies throughout Jamaica

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KINGSTON, JAMAICA

    11.02.2025

    Video by Capt. Kaylee Schanda 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. service members from the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, transported approximately 40,000 pounds of food and supplies to date using U.S. Army CH-47 Chinooks assigned to the 1-228th, in Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 1, 2025. Additionally, JTF-Bravo moved Fairfax County, Virginia, firefighters from USA-01, Urban Search and Rescue team for their search and rescue operations to affected parts of Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force Video by Capt. Kaylee Schanda)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 17:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985842
    VIRIN: 251101-F-PK638-2001
    Filename: DOD_111367690
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: KINGSTON, JM

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo transports USAR Team and supplies throughout Jamaica, by Capt. Kaylee Schanda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-47 Chinook
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    Jamaica
    USAR
    Hurricane Melissa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download