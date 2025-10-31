Additional UH-60 Black Hawks arrive in Jamaica

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KINGSTON, JAMAICA

    11.02.2025

    Video by Capt. Kaylee Schanda 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Three U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, arrive at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 2, 2025. Joint Task Force-Bravo is expanding operations with additional Black Hawk helicopters to reach affected communities and further provide foreign assistance following Hurricane Melissa, bringing critical airlift, logistics, and lifesaving capabilities in the early stages of recovery. (U.S. Air Force Video by Capt. Kaylee Schanda)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 12:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985823
    VIRIN: 251102-F-PK638-1001
    Filename: DOD_111367396
    Length: 00:00:29
    KINGSTON, JM

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    1-228
    Foreign Assistance
    Hurricane Melissa
    HurricaneMelissa25

