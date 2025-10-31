Additional UH-60 Black Hawks arrive in Jamaica

Three U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, arrive at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 2, 2025. Joint Task Force-Bravo is expanding operations with additional Black Hawk helicopters to reach affected communities and further provide foreign assistance following Hurricane Melissa, bringing critical airlift, logistics, and lifesaving capabilities in the early stages of recovery. (U.S. Air Force Video by Capt. Kaylee Schanda)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2025 12:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985823
|VIRIN:
|251102-F-PK638-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111367396
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KINGSTON, JM
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
