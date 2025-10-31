Additional UH-60 Black Hawks arrive in Jamaica

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Three U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, arrive at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 2, 2025. Joint Task Force-Bravo is expanding operations with additional Black Hawk helicopters to reach affected communities and further provide foreign assistance following Hurricane Melissa, bringing critical airlift, logistics, and lifesaving capabilities in the early stages of recovery. (U.S. Air Force Video by Capt. Kaylee Schanda)