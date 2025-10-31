U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawks assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, deploy to Jamaica from Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Nov. 1, 2025. Joint Task Force-Bravo expanded operations with additional Black Hawk helicopters to reach affected communities and further provide foreign assistance following Hurricane Melissa, bringing critical airlift, logistics, and lifesaving capabilities in the early stages of recovery. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2025 12:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985822
|VIRIN:
|251101-F-YT028-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111367361
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Additional UH-60 Black Hawks depart SCAB for Hurricane Melissa Support, by SSgt Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.