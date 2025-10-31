Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Additional UH-60 Black Hawks depart SCAB for Hurricane Melissa Support

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    11.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawks assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, deploy to Jamaica from Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Nov. 1, 2025. Joint Task Force-Bravo expanded operations with additional Black Hawk helicopters to reach affected communities and further provide foreign assistance following Hurricane Melissa, bringing critical airlift, logistics, and lifesaving capabilities in the early stages of recovery. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 12:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985822
    VIRIN: 251101-F-YT028-1001
    Filename: DOD_111367361
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    1-228
    Foreign Assistance
    Hurricane Melissa
    HurricaneMelissa25

