Additional UH-60 Black Hawks depart SCAB for Hurricane Melissa Support

U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawks assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, deploy to Jamaica from Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Nov. 1, 2025. Joint Task Force-Bravo expanded operations with additional Black Hawk helicopters to reach affected communities and further provide foreign assistance following Hurricane Melissa, bringing critical airlift, logistics, and lifesaving capabilities in the early stages of recovery. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak)