    Secretary of War: To ensure peace, we must prepare for war. (VERTICAL)

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.02.2025

    Video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S Army video highlights remarks made by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during a conference Sept. 30, 2025, on Marine Corps Base Quantico, United States. The remarks from Hegseth focused on readiness, discipline, and warfighting as part of the DOW's back-to-basics initiative (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez).

    Date Taken: 11.02.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 10:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 985816
    VIRIN: 251103-A-XI817-4435
    Filename: DOD_111367093
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

