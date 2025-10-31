U.S Army video highlights remarks made by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during a conference Sept. 30, 2025, on Marine Corps Base Quantico, United States. The remarks from Hegseth focused on readiness, discipline, and warfighting as part of the DOW's back-to-basics initiative (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez).
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2025 10:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|985815
|VIRIN:
|251103-A-XI817-6128
|Filename:
|DOD_111367092
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Secretary of War: To ensure peace, we must prepare for war., by PFC Luis Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.