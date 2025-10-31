BLACKHAWK LIVE HOIST CASUALTY RECOVERY TRAINING

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Eric Smith, a critical care flight paramedic assigned to Charlie Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, rappels from an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter while conducting live hoist training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Nov. 2, 2025. Smith’s training is a valuable asset in casualty recovery and provides the Pennsylvania Army National Guard the ability to recover personnel from difficult-to-access terrain. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Uriah Clites)
|11.01.2025
|11.03.2025 08:12
|B-Roll
|985803
|251101-Z-FG684-8445
|DOD_111366831
|00:01:23
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|MYERSTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|4
|4
