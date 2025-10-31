Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLACKHAWK LIVE HOIST CASUALTY RECOVERY TRAINING

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Uriah Clites 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Eric Smith, a critical care flight paramedic assigned to Charlie Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, rappels from an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter while conducting live hoist training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Nov. 2, 2025. Smith’s training is a valuable asset in casualty recovery and provides the Pennsylvania Army National Guard the ability to recover personnel from difficult-to-access terrain. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Uriah Clites)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 08:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985803
    VIRIN: 251101-Z-FG684-8445
    Filename: DOD_111366831
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: MYERSTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    Paramedic
    MEDEVAC casualty mission
    MEDEVAC FLIGHT MEDIC
    medevac exercise
    medevac flights
    UH-60 Blackhawk

