BLACKHAWK LIVE HOIST CASUALTY RECOVERY TRAINING

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Eric Smith, a critical care flight paramedic assigned to Charlie Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, rappels from an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter while conducting live hoist training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Nov. 2, 2025. Smith’s training is a valuable asset in casualty recovery and provides the Pennsylvania Army National Guard the ability to recover personnel from difficult-to-access terrain. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Uriah Clites)