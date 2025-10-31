Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tuned In; Okinawa's DJ Sauce Boss

    CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.28.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Pacific, promotes the Afternoon Tide radio show on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 28, 2025. The command of AFN Pacific served as a direct line of communication between military leadership and their military communities providing news, information and entertainment programming. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.02.2025 19:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 985802
    VIRIN: 251028-M-KJ570-1001
    Filename: DOD_111366830
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP

    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    AFN Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    AFN OKINAWA JAPAN
    Marines
    USMC

