    Life is a Puzzle, Solve it Drug-Free

    GUAM

    10.23.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    Members of the Guam National Guard and various local agencies collaborated to support the 'Life is a Puzzle, Solve it Drug-free' Campaign, organized by the Substance Abuse and Suicide Prevention Resource Section (SASPRS) team at the Barrigada Readiness Center, Oct. 24, 2025. This initiative seeks to raise awareness regarding the detrimental effects of drug use on individuals and their surrounding communities, with the goal of providing proactive prevention strategies.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.02.2025 18:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 985800
    VIRIN: 251023-Z-XS820-6567
    Filename: DOD_111366806
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: GU

    drug free lifestyle
    Drug Abuse Awareness
    Guam National Guard (GUNG)

