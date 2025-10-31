video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/985800" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Guam National Guard and various local agencies collaborated to support the 'Life is a Puzzle, Solve it Drug-free' Campaign, organized by the Substance Abuse and Suicide Prevention Resource Section (SASPRS) team at the Barrigada Readiness Center, Oct. 24, 2025. This initiative seeks to raise awareness regarding the detrimental effects of drug use on individuals and their surrounding communities, with the goal of providing proactive prevention strategies.