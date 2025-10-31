Members of the Guam National Guard and various local agencies collaborated to support the 'Life is a Puzzle, Solve it Drug-free' Campaign, organized by the Substance Abuse and Suicide Prevention Resource Section (SASPRS) team at the Barrigada Readiness Center, Oct. 24, 2025. This initiative seeks to raise awareness regarding the detrimental effects of drug use on individuals and their surrounding communities, with the goal of providing proactive prevention strategies.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2025 18:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|985800
|VIRIN:
|251023-Z-XS820-6567
|Filename:
|DOD_111366806
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
