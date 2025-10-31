Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SW Hegseth Trains With Service Members in Malaysia

    KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

    10.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and his staff participate in physical training with U.S. service members in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct. 30, 2025. (DOW video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.02.2025 00:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 985795
    VIRIN: 251031-F-VS137-6387
    Filename: DOD_111366382
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: KUALA LUMPUR, MY

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SW Hegseth Trains With Service Members in Malaysia, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Malaysia
    OSW
    physical training (PT)
    PT
    SecWar
    SECWARHegseth

